No solution to shutdown in sight before Dems take House

By: Associated Press Juliet Linderman and Lisa Mascaro December 28, 2018

The partial government shutdown will almost certainly be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year — the first big confrontation between President Donald Trump and newly empowered Democrats — as agreement eludes Washington in the waning days of the Republican monopoly on power.

