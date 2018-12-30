Quantcast

Advocates again hoping to make marijuana legal in Md.

But top lawmakers say a lot of details remain to be worked out

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 30, 2018

The legalization of recreational marijuana appears to be a long shot in 2019, but lawmakers heading to Annapolis say this year could be important in setting the table for the future. The General Assembly will have plenty of cannabis-related issues to mull over, including efforts to expand the 2014 decriminalization law and to establish rules for ...

