Ex-Baltimore police officer accuses department of retaliation for whistleblowing

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 31, 2018

A former Baltimore Police officer is suing the department, claiming it retaliated against him when he reported an alleged misuse of department resources during a 2016 salvage operation by the department's marine unit. Jeffry E. Taylor filed suit Friday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, alleging he was "ostracized, threatened, teased, and subjected to severe and pervasive harassment ...

