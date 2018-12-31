Quantcast

Bridge Investment Group buys Station Square, plans coworking

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 31, 2018

A subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group purchased Station Square office complex in Silver Spring, and plans $12 million in upgrades including a new coworking concept in one building. Bridge Investment Group, via its subsidiary Bridge Office Fund Manager LLC, purchased the three Class A office buildings on Friday for an undisclosed price. The firm purchased the ...

