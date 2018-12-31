Quantcast

Hopkins gives lawmakers report proposing its police force

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 31, 2018

While a Johns Hopkins University report to Maryland’s legislature recommends a new Johns Hopkins Police Department, the proposal has a number of steps to take before any university officers actually hit the streets. In late December the university submitted to the Maryland General Assembly a report compiling the result of research, community discussions and stakeholder meetings and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo