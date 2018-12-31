Quantcast

Defective bracket found on collapsed jet bridge at airport

By: Associated Press December 31, 2018

Investigators found a defective metal bracket on the jet bridge that collapsed and injured six people at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials said Sunday.

