Warehouse fire causes estimated $1.5M in damage

By: Associated Press December 31, 2018

A warehouse fire in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., has caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a business that supplies temporary bleachers and scaffolding.

