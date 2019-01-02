Kathryn Jackson | Pessin Katz Law

Kathryn Jackson has joined Pessin Katz Law as an associate in its medical malpractice defense group.

Jackson previously worked in the general litigation group as a law clerk at PK Law. In 2018, she graduated cum laude from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of law. While in school, she was a member of the Moot Court Board and a staff editor of the Maryland Law Review. Jackson was also an Academic Achievement Fellow and a Title 17 trained mediator in the school’s Mediation Clinic. Prior to law school, Jackson attended Virginia Tech where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 2015.