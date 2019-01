David S. Brown Enterprises LTD, a full-service real estate development, investment and management company, announced the restructuring of its commercial office leasing division as Kevin M. Keane, senior vice president of office leasing will oversee activities associated with the marketing and leasing of the commercial office portfolio located throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania and Brent E. Mangum was promoted to vice president of office leasing.

