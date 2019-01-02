Quantcast

Offit Kurman announces collaboration with cannabis law firm

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 2, 2019

After a busy 2018, the quickly expanding law firm Offit Kurman is forming a collaboration between its cannabis law practice and law firm Vicente Sederberg to better serve its clients entering new markets. Offit Kurman and national marijuana firm Vicente Sederberg have entered an agreement to collaborate on cannabis law cases in markets both firms serve. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo