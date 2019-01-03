Quantcast

Big Oil fee restriction does not apply to middlemen: Md. appeals court

Decision marks loss for gas-station owners

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 3, 2019

A 1970s-era law to protect independent gas station owners financially against their big oil company suppliers provides no safeguard when the alleged price gouger is the middleman delivering the fuel, Maryland’s second highest court ruled Wednesday in calling the 40-year-old statute a likely “anachronism.” The Court of Special Appeals’ reported 3-0 decision was a defeat for ...

