Jeffrey Grossi | Sheppard Pratt Health System

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2019

grossi-jeffrey-sheppard-pratt-health-systemJeffrey Grossi, JD has joined Sheppard Pratt Health System as its chief of government relations.

Grossi will oversee all government relations activities in Maryland and at the federal level for the health system. He will be responsible for building relationships with local, state, and federal officials as well provide policy research and analysis.

He most recently served as a senior government affairs specialist for the University of Maryland, Baltimore. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from University of Maryland, College Park.

