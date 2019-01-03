Quantcast

Opioid industry continues push to dismiss Baltimore’s lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 3, 2019

Opioid manufacturers and distributors told a judge Thursday that Baltimore's massive consumer protection lawsuit against them should be dismissed because of pleading and causation issues. The pharmaceutical companies, which make and distribute prescription opioids such as Oxycontin, are accused of engaging in a scheme to deceptively market the drugs and flood the market, contributing to an addiction crisis. ...

