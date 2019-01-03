Sharon Akers | St. John Properties

Sharon Akers has been promoted to executive director of special projects with St. John Properties.

In her new role, she will work directly with Edward St. John, Chairman of the Board and Founder of St. John Properties. Her responsibilities will include focusing on implementation, management and oversight of priority initiatives and special projects.

Akers joined St. John Properties in 2007. In addition to her new role, Akers was also recently promoted to President of the Edward St. John Foundation where she is responsible for overseeing the direction and long-term vision of the foundation.