ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Mid-Atlantic, AV-rated commercial real estate and business law firm based in Bethesda, Maryland seeks a mid-level associate to join the Firm’s Real Estate Transactions Group. The position provides excellent opportunities for professional development and significant client exposure.

The ideal candidate will have two to four years of proven experience in sophisticated commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, borrower/lender representation, commercial leasing and/or construction contracts. The candidate must have top academic credentials; excellent writing, organizational, time-management and oral communication skills; sound practical judgment and be extremely detailed oriented with an ability to work proactively and independently.

Convenient to Metro. All inquiries held in strictest confidence. Send cover letter, resume, transcript and writing sample to:

Linowes and Blocher LLP

Attn: HR Department

Fax: 301.656.8718

EOE

