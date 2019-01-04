Quantcast

Hogan’s redistricting panel co-chair says state should be national model

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 4, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – The Democratic co-chair of the Republican governor’s commission to redraw a western Maryland congressional district found to be unconstitutionally partisan toward Democrats urged the panel’s members Friday to fairly, independently and transparently create a model district against partisan gerrymandering. “We want to use our collective wisdom,” said Alexander Williams, a former U.S. District Court ...

