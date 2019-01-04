Quantcast

No downturn imminent, economists tell Md. bankers

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 4, 2019

Despite increased volatility from the stock market during the past month, economic growth should be expected to continue following a strong 2018, financial leaders and economists said at the Maryland Bankers Association 12th Annual “First Friday” Economic Outlook Forum. While the stock market has waxed and waned, Friday’s strong jobs report supported notions that economic growth ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo