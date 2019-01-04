Quantcast

The Total Cost of Care Model

By: Barry Rosen And Alexandria K. Montanio January 4, 2019

  The state of Maryland and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have reached an agreement on a new Maryland Total Cost of Care Model that will allow Maryland to continue to set hospital rates for all payers, including Medicare. Under Maryland’s existing agreement with CMS, which was set to expire at the end of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo