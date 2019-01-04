Quantcast

Rosenberg Martin Greenberg grows white-collar practice with merger

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 4, 2019

Baltimore-based Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, LLP is beginning the year with a stronger white-collar practice following a merger with Levin & Curlett, the firm announced this week. Effective Jan. 1, Rosenberg Martin Greenberg brought on four attorneys from the merger to increase offerings in its white-collar and internal investigations practice, which was established by partner Gerard P. “Jerry” ...

