Supreme Court will review constitutionality of Md. congressional district

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 4, 2019

Setting the stage for a potential landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a lower court decision striking down a congressional district in western Maryland as having been drawn with such a partisan bias by the state’s Democratic leadership as to violate the Republicans’ constitutional right to political association. The justices will hear ...

