TAX ATTORNEY

Regional, mid-sized, AV-rated law firm with sophisticated real estate and business transactional practice seeks a highly qualified Tax Attorney.

Ideal candidate will have significant experience in partnership, corporate and real estate related tax areas. Portables desirable.

All inquiries held in strictest confidence. Send cover letter and resume to:

Linowes and Blocher LLP

Attn: HR Department

Fax: 301.656.8718

EOE

