Quantcast

By: Jobs January 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

linowes-blocher-logo

TAX ATTORNEY
Regional, mid-sized, AV-rated law firm with sophisticated real estate and business transactional practice seeks a highly qualified Tax Attorney.
Ideal candidate will have significant experience in partnership, corporate and real estate related tax areas.  Portables desirable.
All inquiries held in strictest confidence. Send cover letter and resume to:
Linowes and Blocher LLP
Attn:  HR Department
Fax:  301.656.8718
Careers@linowes-law.com
EOE

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo