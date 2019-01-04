Quantcast

Fewer affected in Marriott hack, but passports a red flag

By: Associated Press January 4, 2019

Fewer Marriott guest records than previously feared were compromised in a massive data breach, but the largest hotel chain in the world confirmed Friday that approximately 5.25 million unencrypted passport numbers were accessed.

