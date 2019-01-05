Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Offit Kurman expands cannabis reach; federal workers play the waiting game

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2019

Law firm Offit Kurman’s big expansion in 2018 carried over into the new year with a collaboration in its cannabis practice, while government workers in Maryland continue to sit and wait for a break in the impasse of the federal shutdown. Offit Kurman announced Wednesday an agreement with national marijuana law firm Vicente Sederberg to collaborate ...

