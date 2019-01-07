Quantcast

Md. hires Baltimore, California firms to work on potential opioid litigation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 7, 2019

A group of law firms, including one based in Maryland, will work with the state as outside counsel on possible litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The Board of Public Works approved the contract Wednesday, allowing the Maryland Office of the Attorney General to bolster its ongoing efforts investigating pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in the ...

