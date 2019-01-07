Quantcast

DAVID WILSON v. JOSEPH BLAIN

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2019

Torts -- Motor torts -- Assumption of risk Appellant here and plaintiff below, David Wilson (“Wilson”), complains that the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County instructed in error a jury regarding assumption of the risk as regards his automobile negligence claim. Wilson objected duly to the giving of the jury instruction. Over his objection, assumption of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo