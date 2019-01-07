Quantcast

MGH makes Best Places to Work list

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2019

MGH, a full-service marketing communications agency, was named to the Ad Age 2019 Best Places to Work list, company officials said Monday. The Ad Age list featured workplaces across a myriad of industries, including marketing, ad tech and media. MGH’s selection places it among the top 25 small-to-mid-sized agencies (up to 200 employees). The honor was ...

