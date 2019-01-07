Quantcast

Preston Productions rebrands as Maryland Motion Pictures

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2019

Officials with broadcast video and film production company Preston Productions Inc. announced Monday it was rebranding as Maryland Motion Pictures after 30 years in business in Hunt Valley. Stanley Preston, producer and director at MDMP, said the name change came about as a way for the company to feel more inclusive instead of one with just ...

