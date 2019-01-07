Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop No. 3 nationally for HUD multifamily lending

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2019

Bethesda- based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. was ranked as the nation’s third-largest multifamily lender for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for 2018, company officials said Monday. The ranking is based on the total volume of Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) initial endorsements provided by HUD during their fiscal year. During ...

