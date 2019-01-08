Quantcast

Business community optimistic about latest Baltimore police commissioner nominee

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 8, 2019

Business leaders expressed optimism about Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s latest choice to serve as the city’s police commissioner. Pugh announced on Tuesday she’d selected New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison to take the job as Baltimore’s top cop. Harrison’s nomination was announced a day after her former pick, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, removed his ...

