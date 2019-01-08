Quantcast

Clapp sells communications firm to Victory-360

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 8, 2019

Baltimore public relations fixture Barb Clapp has sold her communications firm, Clapp Communications, after 17 years in business. Clapp said she made the decision to sell to Victory-360 because she still loves the communications work, she just grew tired of running the day-to-day business. “I’m going to do the fun part,” she said. As an owner she ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo