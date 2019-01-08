Elizabeth J. Atkinson | Whiteford Taylor

Elizabeth J. Atkinson has joined Whiteford Taylor & Preston as a partner.

Atkinson is a tax attorney with more than 25 years of experience providing legal counsel on complex business transactions and tax controversy matters.

In addition to advising middle market clients on complex business transactions, Atkinson represents clients in all stages of tax controversies before IRS, state and local taxing agencies including IRS Appeals and the U.S. Tax Court. She also provides tax advice and planning to businesses and individuals, assists nonprofit organizations in obtaining and maintaining tax exempt status and advises on ERISA and non-ERISA benefit plans and on the Affordable Care Act. She is also a frequent speaker on tax and business topics.

Prior to private practice, Atkinson was a District Counsel attorney with the IRS. In addition to her client work, she has been an active member of the American Bar Association Tax Section, the Virginia Bar Association Taxation Counsel, the Hampton Roads Tax Forum and The Community Tax Law Project.