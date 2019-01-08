Quantcast

Hogan vows his second term will be more of the same

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 8, 2019

The start of the 2019 Maryland General Assembly session Wednesday marks the unofficial start to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's second session — his swearing-in is a week later. Maryland hasn't seen a two-term Republican governor since Theodore McKeldin. Hogan, though, is promising to stay the course he established during his first four years in the office on ...

