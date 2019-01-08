Mariela D’Alessio and Melissa English | Smith Gildea

Mariela D’Alessio and Melissa L. English were named partners with regional law firm Smith, Gildea & Schmidt LLC.

D’Alessio, who has been with the firm since 2014, is the chair of the estates and trust department and focuses her practice on estate planning and estate and trust administration.

English has been with the firm since moving to Baltimore in 2015. Her practice focuses on complex civil litigation, including class actions, commercial and intellectual property litigation and personal injury.