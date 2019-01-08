Quantcast

Pugh chooses New Orleans chief to lead Baltimore police force

By: Associated Press David McFadden January 8, 2019

A day after her first choice withdrew his candidacy, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Tuesday picked New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison as her nominee to lead the city's troubled force and become a key player in making sure reforms finally take root. Pugh said Harrison has already declared his intention to retire from the New Orleans ...

