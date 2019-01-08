Quantcast

Semmes Bowen attorneys

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2019

semmes-bowen-semmes-logoFourteen attorneys from Semmes Bowen & Semmes were selected to the 2019 list of Maryland Super Lawyers. In addition, ten other attorneys were included on the Maryland Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers

James W. Bartlett III, Christina Bolmarcich, Alexander M. Giles, Heather H. Kraus, Thomas V. McCarron, Stephen S. McCloskey, James S. Maloney, J. Marks Moore III, Rudolph L. Rose, Richard W. Scheiner, J. Snowden Stanley, Patrick E. Tedesco and JoAnne Zawitoski. 

Rising Stars

Barry D. Bernstein, Gregory S. Emrick, Jose Estrada, Eric M. Leppo, Savas G. Georgas, Erinn F. Grzech, Matthew J. McCloskey, Julie D. Murray, Carlos A. Nieto and James C. Willett Jr.

