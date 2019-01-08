Semmes Bowen attorneys

Fourteen attorneys from Semmes Bowen & Semmes were selected to the 2019 list of Maryland Super Lawyers. In addition, ten other attorneys were included on the Maryland Rising Stars list.
Super Lawyers
James W. Bartlett III, Christina Bolmarcich, Alexander M. Giles, Heather H. Kraus, Thomas V. McCarron, Stephen S. McCloskey, James S. Maloney, J. Marks Moore III, Rudolph L. Rose, Richard W. Scheiner, J. Snowden Stanley, Patrick E. Tedesco and JoAnne Zawitoski.
Rising Stars
Barry D. Bernstein, Gregory S. Emrick, Jose Estrada, Eric M. Leppo, Savas G. Georgas, Erinn F. Grzech, Matthew J. McCloskey, Julie D. Murray, Carlos A. Nieto and James C. Willett Jr.