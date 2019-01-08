Tydings & Rosenberg attorneys

Tydings & Rosenberg , a Baltimore law firm that serves individuals and businesses in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia through its offices in Baltimore and Towson, announced 11 of its attorneys were listed among the 2019 Maryland Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.

Recognized were:

Brian A. Balenson (Estate & Probate)

(Estate & Probate) Herbert J. Belgrad (Family Law)

(Family Law) Glenn E. Bushel (General Litigation)

(General Litigation) Mark D. Dopkin (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Emerson L. Dorsey Jr. (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Gregory M. Garrett (Medical Malpractice Defense)

(Medical Malpractice Defense) Alan M. Grochal Bankruptcy (Business)

(Business) John B. Isbister (Class Action)

(Class Action) Lawrence J. Quinn (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Joseph M. Selba (Bankruptcy-Business)

(Bankruptcy-Business) Ferrier R. Stillman (Family Law)