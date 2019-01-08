Tydings & Rosenberg attorneys

Tydings & Rosenberg, a Baltimore law firm that serves individuals and businesses in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia through its offices in Baltimore and Towson, announced 11 of its attorneys were listed among the 2019 Maryland Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.
Recognized were:
- Brian A. Balenson (Estate & Probate)
- Herbert J. Belgrad (Family Law)
- Glenn E. Bushel (General Litigation)
- Mark D. Dopkin (Real Estate)
- Emerson L. Dorsey Jr. (Real Estate)
- Gregory M. Garrett (Medical Malpractice Defense)
- Alan M. Grochal Bankruptcy (Business)
- John B. Isbister (Class Action)
- Lawrence J. Quinn (Business Litigation)
- Joseph M. Selba (Bankruptcy-Business)
- Ferrier R. Stillman (Family Law)