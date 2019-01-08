Quantcast

Filing: Manafort accused of lying about sharing poll data

By: Associated Press January 8, 2019

WASHINGTON — A new court filing says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about sharing polling data on the 2016 presidential race with Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate accused of having ties to Russian intelligence. The information is in a redacted court filing Tuesday from Manafort's lawyers. The Associated Press was able to view the redacted ...

