BSO offers free tickets to furloughed government employees

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2019

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will offer free tickets to federal government employees for its classical and Off the Cuff performances Thursday through Saturday at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore and The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. In recognition of furloughed workers during the ongoing government shutdown, the BSO is making complimentary tickets ...

