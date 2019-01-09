Quantcast

By: Jobs January 9, 2019

ESTATES & TRUSTS LEGAL ASSISTANT
The law firm of Stewart, Plant & Blumenthal, LLC seeks an estates and trusts legal assistant. Position includes extensive client contact, and sophisticated tax, probate and accounting responsibilities. Please send resumes to:
Charlotte A. Sherman, Esquire
Stewart, Plant & Blumenthal, LLC
7 Saint Paul St., Suite 910
Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Fax: 410-347-0513
or via email to
kahedrick@spblaw.com

 

