Frontier Airlines adds Orlando route to BWI schedule

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2019

Low cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced it will add service from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Orlando, Florida beginning April 11. The new service will operate three times a week and was one of 22 new routes unveiled by the air carrier. Frontier is the newest airline partner at BWI.  It announced in December it would ...

