Klein Enterprises sells Patapsco Village shopping center

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2019

Baltimore-based real estate developer Klein Enterprises announced Wednesday the 154,229 square-foot Patapsco Village shopping center in Halethorpe was sold to MegaMart, an owner and operator of nine Latin American focused grocery stores in the mid-Atlantic region. The transaction was finalized Jan. 8. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Patapsco Village shopping center, at 3400 Annapolis Road, was initially developed ...

