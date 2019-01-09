Quantcast

Md. Senate President Miller being treated for cancer, sources report

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 9, 2019

Senate President Thomas V.Mike Miller Jr. is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, according to multiple sources close to Miller and familiar with his health condition. Miller, a Democrat and the longest-serving state Senate president in Maryland and the United States, is expected to make an announcement regarding his health on Thursday morning. Sources told The Daily Record ...

