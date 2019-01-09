Quantcast

Opening day in Annapolis sees the renewal of old debates

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 9, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Long-time Democratic leaders in the House and Senate vowed to place the first marker on what they see as a coming historic increase in state education funding. The vast majority of those increases and how they will be paid for are deferred for at least a year. Still, House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo