Pii to develop FDA-approved drug product

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2019

Academic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a partner with Hunt Valley-based Pharmaceutics International Inc., received FDA approval to develop Bretylium Tosylate Injection USP, 500 mg/10 mL (50 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials. Bretylium Tosylate Injection is indicated for the prophylaxis and therapy of ventricular fibrillation; treatment of life-threatening ventricular arrhythmia that has failed to respond to first-line antiarrhythmic agents.  Pii is the ...

