ABA to offer free CLE programs during shutdown

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2019

The American Bar Association announced Thursday it is offering five Continuing Legal Education programs free of charge to all lawyers and other professionals affected by the shutdown of the federal government. The CLE programs focus on a range of legal issues such as ethics, disaster response and cybersecurity. Individuals can access the discount code to register ...

