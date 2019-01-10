ADVERTISEMENT

CHIEF ATTORNEY – EASTERN SHORE

Salisbury and Easton, MD

Maryland Legal Aid announces a full-time position to qualified applicants to provide positive leadership to a staff of attorneys, paralegals, law clerks, and administrative staff currently serving Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester, Wicomico, Kent, Caroline, Queen Anne and Talbot Counties; B.S./B.A. Degree; a J.D. or L.L.B. Degree; admission to a State Bar and/or qualify for admission to Maryland Bar; plus at least seven (7) years experience in legal services and/or law firm management. Excellent verbal and written communications skills, command of technology, especially Microsoft Office and case management systems, appellate experience, involvement in the community and leadership experience.

