Quantcast

By: Jobs January 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

CHIEF ATTORNEY – EASTERN SHORE
Salisbury and Easton, MD
Maryland Legal Aid announces a full-time position to qualified applicants to provide positive leadership to a staff of attorneys, paralegals, law clerks, and administrative staff currently serving Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester, Wicomico, Kent, Caroline, Queen Anne and Talbot Counties; B.S./B.A. Degree; a J.D. or L.L.B. Degree; admission to a State Bar and/or qualify for admission to Maryland Bar; plus at least seven (7) years experience in legal services and/or law firm management.  Excellent verbal and written communications skills, command of technology, especially Microsoft Office and case management systems, appellate experience, involvement in the community and leadership experience.
Apply online at
https://www.mdlab.org/careers/ or copy this URL https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=9156664a-1a51-4897-90b5-51213a0ce138&jobId=264326&lang=en_US&source=CC4&ccId=1997542647_11688

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo