ETC names new cohort for AcclerateBaltimore program

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 10, 2019

The Emerging Technology Center announced the latest cohort for its AccelerateBaltimore tech startup accelerator, for the first time focusing the accelerator program around a book. Six startup companies will join AccelerateBaltimore’s eighth cohort, each receiving up to $25,000 in seed funding over the course of the 13-week program run by Deb Tillet, president of the ETC. Previous ...

