Impallaria’s chief of staff accused of election law violation in robocall

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 10, 2019

Maryland's Office of the State Prosecutor charged the chief of staff for a state delegate Thursday with violating election laws over the summer through a robocall attempting to link a fellow delegate to support for transgender rights. Tyler Walch, chief of staff for Del. Richard K. Impallaria, R-Baltimore and Harford, is charged with violating the authority line requirements ...

