Miller vows to soldier on

Senate president acknowledges treatment for worsening prostate cancer

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 10, 2019

The longest-serving leader of the Maryland Senate vowed Thursday to continue to serve as president even as he faces one his toughest challenges. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. announced Thursday morning that he is being treated for prostate cancer and will undergo chemotherapy during the session. “It’s a recent diagnosis,” Miller told the gathering of ...

