Renee B. Sullivan | Council Baradel

Renee B. Sullivan has joined Council Baradel as an associate in its estate planning practice group.

Sullivan focuses her practice on estate planning and estate administration. She drafts estate planning documents such as wills, trusts, advance medical directives and financial powers of attorney. She also helps clients navigate the estate administration process, so they can focus on healing after the loss of a loved one.

Prior to joining Council Baradel, Sullivan practiced in the areas of federal and state environmental law, land use, zoning, real estate, and other various civil matters.

She earned a J.D. from Tulane University Law School in New Orleans in 2014. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and a Bachelor of Arts magazine journalism from Syracuse University in 2009.